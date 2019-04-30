Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $148,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 332,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,269. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

