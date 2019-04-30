Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 6,230 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AON by 2.7% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,409. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $134.82 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $2,603,298.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,268.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $214,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $890,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,470 shares of company stock worth $12,756,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

