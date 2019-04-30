Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 51,100 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,316,000 after buying an additional 2,820,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,148,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,300 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,145,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 361,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,985,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $49,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,966.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,870 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 53,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.97%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

