Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 267.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,290 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,177,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,377,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,341,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,706,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 39,811,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450,152 shares in the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 1,962,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,285,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

