Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,985,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,555,886,000 after buying an additional 491,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nike by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,168,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,347,034,000 after buying an additional 1,689,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,620,816 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of NKE opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

