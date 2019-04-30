NexJ Systems (NXJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexJ Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

TSE:NXJ opened at C$1.25 on Friday. NexJ Systems has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

