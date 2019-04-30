NexJ Systems (NXJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexJ Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
TSE:NXJ opened at C$1.25 on Friday. NexJ Systems has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.
NexJ Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.