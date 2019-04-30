New Jersey Resources (NJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, Guggenheim lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director David A. Trice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $838,491.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $1,287,777. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

