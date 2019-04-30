Neurometrix (NURO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday.

Shares of NURO opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.66. Neurometrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Neurometrix had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 75,932 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.90% of Neurometrix worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

