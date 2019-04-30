Netko Market Capitalization Reaches $202,548.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Netko coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Netko has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Netko has a market capitalization of $202,548.00 and $0.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00412537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.01006235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00180245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.48 or 0.10388872 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Netko Profile

Netko (CRYPTO:NETKO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 7,663,865 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netko’s official website is netko.tech

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

