Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $375.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $371.83 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $19,699,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,440 shares of company stock valued at $63,555,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

