NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $-0.17–0.08 EPS.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.33 million. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NPTN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,024. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $112,533.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoPhotonics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of NeoPhotonics worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

