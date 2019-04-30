Needham & Company LLC Increases Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Price Target to $60.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,060.70. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $636,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,364,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,169,802. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

