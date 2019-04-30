National Vision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,417% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,258,500 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in National Vision by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

EYE opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. National Vision has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). National Vision had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $355.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Vision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EYE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/national-vision-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-eye.html.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.