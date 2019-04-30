National Bank Financial Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Target Price to C$4.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.48 to C$3.76 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.74.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE BBD.B opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -181.54. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.