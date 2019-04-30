Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Avista Corp (AVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1,179.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $107,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $59,405.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,250 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/naples-global-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-avista-corp-ava.html.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.