Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $464.34 million, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $163,500.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,823 shares of company stock worth $750,251. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.31 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

