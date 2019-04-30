Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Invests $76,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

