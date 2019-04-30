Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Receives $50.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LABL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Multi-Color to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Sidoti downgraded Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABL. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Multi-Color during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,103,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LABL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,596. Multi-Color has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Multi-Color will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.