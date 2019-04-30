MRC Global Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (MRC)

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE MRC opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.41%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $572,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,177.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,328,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 142,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in MRC Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 142,309 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 47.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,257,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,284 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MRC Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,211,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 170,881 shares during the period.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.