Morgan Stanley Lowers Intel (INTC) Price Target to $63.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.65 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.94.

INTC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $85,113.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,502. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,118,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,601,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,195,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,101,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,236,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,920,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

