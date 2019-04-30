Moog Inc (MOG.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOG.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Moog has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Moog had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $718.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moog will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

