Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $160,075.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,190 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $1,008,868.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,893.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,176 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $155.27. 33,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,372. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $161.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

