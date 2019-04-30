Monoeci Hits Market Capitalization of $166,823.00 (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. Monoeci has a total market capitalization of $166,823.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monoeci coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Monoeci has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.02086933 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007824 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000270 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005013 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002992 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

XMCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net . Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

