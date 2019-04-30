Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Last year was a transformational one for Momenta, as it undertook a strategic review with the goal to shift focus from its novel drugs and biosimilars to only the discovery and development of novel drugs to treat rare, immune-mediated disorders. Momenta will now advance only two late-stage biosimilar assets, M923, its wholly-owned proposed biosimilar to Humira, and M710, its proposed biosimilar to Eylea. Although the FDA had approved Momenta’s Glatopa 40 mg, competition was stiff as Mylan had already won the FDA’s approval for a generic version of Teva Pharmaceuticals’ Copaxone 40 mg, thereby limiting gains. Hence, cost savings from the restructuring plan should enable the company to develop novel drug candidates. We expect investors to focus on further updates from the candidate in development as the year progresses. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.15 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $14.53 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $34,990.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $627,778.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $30,587.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,406.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,719 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.