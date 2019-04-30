Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 380,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Sunday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

