Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $142,730.00 and approximately $236.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 131.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,311,078 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

