Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,571,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $278,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $1,035,471.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

WEC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.60. 246,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

