Moelis & Co (MC) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,181,269 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $229,133,000 after acquiring an additional 595,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,989,556 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $68,401,000 after acquiring an additional 650,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,052 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $92,615,000 after acquiring an additional 308,573 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 967,000 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company's stock.

NYSE MC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 57.34%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

