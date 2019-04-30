MKS Instruments (MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 18.93%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.89-1.26 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.89-1.26 EPS.

MKSI opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $118.75.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,752,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,231,000 after acquiring an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,402,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,172,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

