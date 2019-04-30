Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,961 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,212.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $1,201,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

