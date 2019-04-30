Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of MRTX traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 24,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,454. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $29,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $1,731,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,382,911 shares of company stock worth $99,772,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

