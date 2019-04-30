Millennium Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in EMCORE Co. (EMKR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EMCORE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

EMKR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.13. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

EMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

