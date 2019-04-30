Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of MCB opened at $39.47 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $320.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

