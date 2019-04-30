Merit Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $238.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of MMSI opened at $55.40 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,216 shares of company stock worth $2,465,617. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

