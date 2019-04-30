Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EBSB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,882. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $922.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $110,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

