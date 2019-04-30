Mercury (MER) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,313.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $4.70 million and $33,313.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00412728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.01005986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00179641 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001331 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

