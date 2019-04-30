Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 694,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,391,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 543,130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,435,827.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
