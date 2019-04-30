Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 694,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,391,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,492,000 after purchasing an additional 543,130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,435,827.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/merck-co-inc-mrk-shares-sold-by-trillium-asset-management-llc.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.