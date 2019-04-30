Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.9-45.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.42 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.67-4.79 EPS.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.90. 377,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510,631. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.55.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

