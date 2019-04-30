Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MBWM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.50 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 24.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

