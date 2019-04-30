Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMTB has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Mercantil Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercantil Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of AMTB opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of Mercantil Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

