Mattel Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.36 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of MAT opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.46. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mattel by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth $83,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Mattel by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Roger Lynch acquired 8,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,179 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

