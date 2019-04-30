Mastercard (MA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $247.00 to $278.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $247.65 and last traded at $248.01, with a volume of 1425858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.68.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Nomura upped their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.96.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $664,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,930 shares of company stock valued at $30,323,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/mastercard-ma-hits-new-1-year-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.