MasTec (MTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

MasTec stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

