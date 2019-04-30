Masimo Co. (MASI) Position Increased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 813.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 4,896.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 113,006 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after buying an additional 84,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Masimo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $129.97. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $141.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

In related news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,102,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,722 shares of company stock worth $4,832,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

