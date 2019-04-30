Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,220,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,779,000 after acquiring an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,740 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,173,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

