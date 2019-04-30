Mantech International (MANT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mantech International to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Mantech International has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.15-2.28 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.15 to $2.28 EPS.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $497.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mantech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $68.11.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $197,592.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

