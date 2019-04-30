Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $301,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $113,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock worth $562,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4,137.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,093,781 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

MANH stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 531,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

