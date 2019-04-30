Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 13,018 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up 6.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

In related news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 28,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

