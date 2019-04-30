Malvern International (MLVN) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 156,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,106% from the average daily volume of 12,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

