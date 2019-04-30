MAI Capital Management Sells 157 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 174,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 620,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $788,351,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Booking by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Booking by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,230,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $157,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.45.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,877.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

